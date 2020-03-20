China winning fight against COVID-19 due to national cohesion: Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak

Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Friday that China was winning the fight against coronavirus by virtue of the national cohesion and unity demonstrated by the Chinese nation

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Friday that China was winning the fight against coronavirus by virtue of the national cohesion and unity demonstrated by the Chinese nation.

People of China seriously followed the government instructions and paid more attention to personal care, minister said adding that similar demonstration of seriousness is required to win fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Dareshak expressed these views during a visit to an isolation ward set up at DHQ hospital in Rajanpur accompanying deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali.

He urged the people to follow the guidelines of the government and added that every individual must show seriousness.

Dareshak said that COVID-19 was an international issue and the whole world was in a state of war against the virus.

He said that a coordinated strategy has been devised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added:"We will win this war soon." Minister for livestock and dairy development said that Punjab government was taking concrete steps against the coronavirus. He said that people should not go panic, however, they should exercise maximum care, maintain social distance and hygienic life style.

He advised health officials to ensure screening of all the Zaireen and trained doctors and paramedical staff should remain on duty round the clock. Health officials including doctors should also raise awareness among the people.

DC gave detailed briefing to the minister on anti- coronavirus arrangements.

CEO Health Dr. Muhabbat Ali, MS hospital Dr. Dilawar, Dr. Khuda Bakhsh and other officials were present.