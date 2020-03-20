UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Winning Fight Against COVID-19 Due To National Cohesion: Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

China winning fight against COVID-19 due to national cohesion: Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak

Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Friday that China was winning the fight against coronavirus by virtue of the national cohesion and unity demonstrated by the Chinese nation

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Friday that China was winning the fight against coronavirus by virtue of the national cohesion and unity demonstrated by the Chinese nation.

People of China seriously followed the government instructions and paid more attention to personal care, minister said adding that similar demonstration of seriousness is required to win fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Dareshak expressed these views during a visit to an isolation ward set up at DHQ hospital in Rajanpur accompanying deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali.

He urged the people to follow the guidelines of the government and added that every individual must show seriousness.

Dareshak said that COVID-19 was an international issue and the whole world was in a state of war against the virus.

He said that a coordinated strategy has been devised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added:"We will win this war soon." Minister for livestock and dairy development said that Punjab government was taking concrete steps against the coronavirus. He said that people should not go panic, however, they should exercise maximum care, maintain social distance and hygienic life style.

He advised health officials to ensure screening of all the Zaireen and trained doctors and paramedical staff should remain on duty round the clock. Health officials including doctors should also raise awareness among the people.

DC gave detailed briefing to the minister on anti- coronavirus arrangements.

CEO Health Dr. Muhabbat Ali, MS hospital Dr. Dilawar, Dr. Khuda Bakhsh and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab China Visit Rajanpur All Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

8 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

8 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Drive ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB ca ..

5 minutes ago

South African Airways grounds international flight ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.