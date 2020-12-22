UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Review Platform Announces Hottest Reads Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:49 PM

Chinese review platform announces hottest reads of 2020

Four Chinese books and six translated books have been listed as the 10 hottest reads of the year 2020 by Chinese review platform Douban

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Four Chinese books and six translated books have been listed as the 10 hottest reads of the year 2020 by Chinese review platform Douban.

"The Self as Method," co-authored by Xiang Biao, a social anthropology professor at Oxford University, topped the list. It addresses questions that encourage transcending oneself, including thinking about the changes in Chinese society over the past half-century, as well as the community of knowledge, globalization and populism, and anthropological methodology.

The other three Chinese books are -- a novelette anthology titled "Ye Wan De Qian Shui Ting" in Chinese, which roughly translates to "a submarine at night," by Chen Chuncheng; "Out of the Exclusive Truth," a collection of lectures, interviews and opinion pieces from 2007 to 2018 by Chen Jiaying, a contemporary philosopher; and "Among the Stans: A Central Asian Journey," a non-fiction by travel writer Liu Zichao.

Among the six translated books are "Retour a Reims" by Didier Eribon, which recounts the story of the writer and his family touching on issues of class, gender, politics, culture and education in France; an anthology of 11 novelettes by filmmaker and writer Lee Chang-dong from the Republic of Korea; and "La frantumaglia," a collection of correspondences, interviews, and essays, by Italian novelist known by the name Elena Ferrante.

Related Topics

Education China Reims Ye Stans Oxford 2018 2020 Family From Asia

Recent Stories

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

2 minutes ago

New FPSC Chairman sworn-in

2 minutes ago

PM chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Current Account surplus rises to $ 1.6 bn with inc ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 82 more people during last 24 ho ..

18 minutes ago

PM expresses satisfaction over improved economic i ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.