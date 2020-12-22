Chinese review platform announces hottest reads of 2020

Four Chinese books and six translated books have been listed as the 10 hottest reads of the year 2020 by Chinese review platform Douban

"The Self as Method," co-authored by Xiang Biao, a social anthropology professor at Oxford University, topped the list. It addresses questions that encourage transcending oneself, including thinking about the changes in Chinese society over the past half-century, as well as the community of knowledge, globalization and populism, and anthropological methodology.

The other three Chinese books are -- a novelette anthology titled "Ye Wan De Qian Shui Ting" in Chinese, which roughly translates to "a submarine at night," by Chen Chuncheng; "Out of the Exclusive Truth," a collection of lectures, interviews and opinion pieces from 2007 to 2018 by Chen Jiaying, a contemporary philosopher; and "Among the Stans: A Central Asian Journey," a non-fiction by travel writer Liu Zichao.

Among the six translated books are "Retour a Reims" by Didier Eribon, which recounts the story of the writer and his family touching on issues of class, gender, politics, culture and education in France; an anthology of 11 novelettes by filmmaker and writer Lee Chang-dong from the Republic of Korea; and "La frantumaglia," a collection of correspondences, interviews, and essays, by Italian novelist known by the name Elena Ferrante.