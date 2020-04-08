UrduPoint.com
Chlorine Water Sprayed In Areas Of District East

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Wednesday sprayed chlorine water in different areas of the District East in order to contain the Covid-19 spread

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) on Wednesday sprayed chlorine water in different areas of the District East in order to contain the Covid-19 spread.

SSWMB Managing Director Asif Ikram and DMC-East Chairman Moeed Anwar supervised the spraying in the water bowser vehicle by themselves, said a statement.

The bowser sprayed chlorine mixed water at Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Road, Sardar Ali Sabri Road, Gulshan Iqbal 13/D-2, Abid Town and other areas.

The water bowser carries mixture of 1500 gallons of water, 28 liters of chlorine and other chemicals.

The SSWMB chief along with DMC-East Chairman also visited different areas of the district to inspect the cleanliness in the area.

DMC-East Chairman Moeed Anwar appreciated the SSWMB for the spray campaign.

