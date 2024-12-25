Christmas Tree: a timeless symbol of joy & celebration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) As the grand festival of Christmas has unfolded in the Federal capital, like elsewhere in the country, the decked Christmas tree placed at the prominent places has become the center of attraction for many especially children.

The sight of colorful, adorned Christmas trees has added vibrancy and warmth to the holiday spirit in the federal capital through attracting many visitors who wanted to have glimpse of the beautifully decorated trees.

Prominent malls, hotels, and public spaces across the capital have joined the festivities, proudly displaying dazzling Christmas trees that not only symbolize the season but also serve as focal points of attraction for visitors. These displays reflect the inclusive spirit of the season, fostering unity and joy among communities.

The Christmas tree, an iconic element of the festival, represents the hope, renewal, and togetherness that Christmas embodies. Traditionally, these trees—whether real or artificial—are embellished with ornaments such as shimmering baubles, gold and silver bells, radiant stars, pine cones, candies, tinsel, and balloons crafted from various materials, including glass and ceramic. Crowning the tree is often a star or angel, symbolizing the message of goodwill and the herald of peace.

“This is my favorite part of Christmas,” shared Asiya Joseph, a young Christian girl. “Decorating the tree with family brings us together and fills our home with festive cheer. It’s a tradition that completes the essence of the celebration.”

Asiya also shared how decorating the tree inspires hope and positivity in the time when the country is facing different challenges.

“I love the moment when we switch on the lights for the first time. Its magical the way the tree lights up the room and creates a warm glow, making me feel that the festival has begun.

The tree becomes center of our celebrations especially when all my cousins visited us”, she said.

Samuel Gill, another young member of the community, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The Christmas tree is the heart of our holiday celebrations. It’s more than just a decoration—it’s a symbol of joy, hope, and cherished family traditions.”

“We all enjoy decorating Christmas tree with beautiful ornaments the process in which kids take part enthusiastically”, he said.

The season also brings a wave of activity for local businesses. Decorative items, sweet treats, and gifts fly off the shelves as families prepare for the celebrations. Ali Nawaz, a decorative items seller at Karachi Company, noted a steady demand for fairy lights, candles, and small ornaments. “The Christmas season is always special, and people go all out to make their homes festive and welcoming,” he said while talking to APP.

The tradition of decorating Christmas trees traces back to 15th-century Livonia (modern-day Estonia and Latvia), where the custom first began. Over centuries, it has evolved into a universal symbol of Christmas, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.

The illuminated Christmas trees, the melodious carols, and the exchange of heartfelt gifts embody the true spirit of the season—fostering unity, peace, and goodwill.

As the evergreen conifer stands tall in homes and public spaces, it serves as a beacon of hope, reminding everyone of the enduring message of Christmas: love, compassion, and the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones.

The festival of Christmas is marked by a variety of activities, including carol singing, gift exchanges, cake-cutting ceremonies, and small gatherings in homes and churches.

The celebration of Christmas is not only a cultural event but also a time to spread love and joy.

