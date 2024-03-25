Citizens’ Gear Up For Shopping Ahead Eid-ul-Fitr
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) As the holy month of Ramazan has reached its midpoint, the majority of the people are gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr shopping by visiting the shopping malls and local markets of the Federal capital.
The preparations for the upcoming festival have begun with the markets of the capital city bustling with shoppers, amidst prayers and fasting, as a huge rush of people can be witnessed thronging the main markets, including G-9, G-10, F-6, F-7, F-10, Abpara Market, etc.
Several women can be witnessed in the main markets and shopping malls of the capital looking for dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to celebrate the Eid festivities in a befitting manner, taking advantage of the Pakistan Day sales.
Shagufta Shahid, a mother of three children, said, "I have completed shopping for my family, thinking that there will be more people in the coming days and the required sizes of dresses and shoes may not be available."
Talking to APP, she said, “Although the online shopping platforms have made it easier for many to shop while sitting at their homes during fasting, visiting the market physically for Eid shopping has its own charm.”.
Shaista Naz, a young girl, said, “I bought my Eid dress and shoes from the nearest shopping mall, availing of the sale offers.
Now I have to buy just bangles, jewelry, and henna on the `Chaand Raat’ with my friends”.
She said, “I always try to buy dresses and shoes by the middle of Ramazan as all the good stuff is sold out during the last few days before Eid, while the tailors also stop taking orders during the last week of Ramazan as they also leave for native towns.”.
Hira Iftikhar, who is a government employee, said, “Shopping during the month of Ramazan is a difficult task, so I am trying to complete it so that I can focus on prayers to seek blessings from Allah during the last Ashra of the holy month.”.
The prevailing inflation has limited the purchasing capacity of the salaried class, so I completed all shopping for my family at a local market, she said while talking to APP. Eid-ul-Fitr is the biggest festival for all Muslims across the world, and Muslims celebrate this festival with great religious zeal and enthusiasm.
The capital city comprises over half of the population, of which a major chunk belongs to the different provinces. People who settled here for job purposes had to move to their home towns before the Eid festivity.
