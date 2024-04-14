Open Menu

Citizen's Rights Are Protected On Platform Given By 'Awami Leader': Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

citizen's rights are protected on platform given by 'Awami Leader': Bilawal

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that today's grand rally will once again reflect the wide popularity of Bhuttoism among the poor and working people.

He expressed these views in a message regarding the anniversary of the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "Today I greet all the people who came to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh from all over the country to participate in the historic gathering. Your presence is a testament to the strong legacy of Bhuttoism and the unwavering spirit of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that let us struggle to build a Pakistan where justice prevails, a Pakistan, where democracy flourishes and every citizen is empowered to utilize his full potential, let us all move forward with a new determination, taking the courage and spirit of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a beacon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

9 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

19 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

19 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

19 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

19 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

19 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

19 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

19 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

19 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

19 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan