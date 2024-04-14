Citizen's Rights Are Protected On Platform Given By 'Awami Leader': Bilawal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that today's grand rally will once again reflect the wide popularity of Bhuttoism among the poor and working people.
He expressed these views in a message regarding the anniversary of the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "Today I greet all the people who came to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh from all over the country to participate in the historic gathering. Your presence is a testament to the strong legacy of Bhuttoism and the unwavering spirit of the people.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that let us struggle to build a Pakistan where justice prevails, a Pakistan, where democracy flourishes and every citizen is empowered to utilize his full potential, let us all move forward with a new determination, taking the courage and spirit of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a beacon.
