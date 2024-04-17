City Mayor Visits Flood Affected Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 06:17 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday visited flood affected areas of provincial metropolis and distributed relief goods among affectees.
He visited various areas of the city including Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony, Landai Sarak, Maqsoodabad, Larama, Topchian and Toheedabad.
He met with people of these localities and distributed relief goods among them.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged affluent of the city to come forward and help flood affectees in this hour of need.
He said that rain water has inundated in vicinity of Bughnai nullah destroying infrastructure, furniture of schools and books and added that our relief and rehabilitation efforts in these areas needs support of masses.
