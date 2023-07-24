Open Menu

City Police Chief Visits Different Imam Bargahs, Reviews Security

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

City police chief visits different Imam Bargahs, reviews security

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday visited Usami Masjid (Bohra Community) Block -C, North Nazimabad, Khair-ul-Amal Imam Bargah and Al Mohsin Imam Bargah.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police on Monday, the police chief met the administrators of the Imam Bargahs and discussed security and other matters and issued strict security instructions to the police officers present at the spot.

The police chief also reviewed the security of the Majalis and surrounding roads.

Additional IGP - Karachi along with concerned SHOs also reviewed the personnel deployed as per the security plan.

The police chief met the officers and officials responsible for security and instructed them to be active and vigilant on duty.

