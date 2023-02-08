UrduPoint.com

Civil Defence Dept Imparts Training To 7,747 People In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Civil defence department imparted civil defence training to 7,747 people during the year-2022.

The department also held technical sweeping at 4,523 places, 24 mock exercises and responded to 18 threat calls.

District Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here Wednesday that civil defence teams held 187 civil defence basic training, general, firefighting, and basic first aid training classes at civil defence warden posts, government officers, commercial sectors, commercial units and industrial units and trained 7,747 people during the year.

He said that bomb disposal squads held technical sweeping at 4523 places besides holding 25 mock exercises.

He said that instructors checked fire safety measures at 2,669 different institutes including textile mills, weaving factories, petrol pumps, flour mills, high rises, cold storage etc.

The department served notices on 705 different departments and units over lack of safety measures and conducted 765 challans which were referred to courts.

He said that 350 cases were registered against the people for decanting andrunning mini-petrol machines and seized the machinery from 616 businesspoints over different illegalities during the year.

