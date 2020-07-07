UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Volunteers Continues Containment Efforts To Combat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Civil Defence volunteers were actively engaged at grassroots level in various roles and capacities to assist the local administration in implementing the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

District Officer Civil Defense Rawalpindi, Talib Hussain said that all the volunteers were conducting nonstop door-to-door awareness campaign on daily basis to aware the people for the prevention of Corona and to ensure implementation of prescribed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by district government to combat further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civil Defence personnel are also supplementing the local administration in conducting surveillance of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases besides working for distribution of edible among the destitute people. They have been working as rapid response teams, he added.

He also appealed the people to corporate with the volunteers and exercise caution during their visits to the markets, adding that, there was a danger of huge losses if they did not follow the SOPs.

