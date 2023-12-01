Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

(@Abdulla99267510)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his address appreciates the landmark operationalization of loss and damage fund.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2023) The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) has opened in Dubai.

Addressing the summit, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was appreciative of the landmark operationalization of loss and damage fund.

He urged the developed countries to lead efforts for drastic emissions cut. For 1.5 degree world, he said we need to demonstrate leadership, cooperation and political will. The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels.

He urged governments to help industry make the right choice by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits.

The UN Secretary General stressed for bringing to use renewable energy saying it is good for our planet and economies.

Alluding to the disastrous impacts of climate change on developing countries, he said climate justice is long overdue. He said the global stock take must commit to surging finance including for adaptation and loss and damage. It must support reforms of multilateral banks to leverage far more private finance at reasonable costs for developing countries.

Addressing the COP28 Summit, Britain's King Charles said the global economy would be in peril unless the environment is rapidly repaired.

He said the dangers of climate change are no longer a distant risk, and urged the world leaders to take more action.

King Charles cited the impact of climate change globally, including unprecedented floods in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan and severe wildfires in the United States, Canada and Greece. He said unless we rapidly repair and restore nature's unique economy, based on harmony and balance, our own economy and survivability will be imperiled.

He said change will come by working together and making it easier to embrace decisions that will sustain our world.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed announced the establishment of a thirty billion Dollars fund for global climate solutions. This fund, he said, has specifically designed to bridge the climate finance gap, ensuring availability and accessibility as well as affordability.

He said its objective is to stimulate an investment of 250 billion dollars by 2030.