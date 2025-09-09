'Clinic On Boats' Launched In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Health Department has launched the “Clinic on Boats” service in the flood-affected areas of Muzaffargarh district.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Fayaz Gopang stated that medical teams are now reaching marooned villages by boat to provide essential healthcare services to the affected population.
He added that each flood relief camp has been staffed with a doctor and paramedical personnel to ensure proper treatment facilities, especially for women and children.
Dr. Gopang further noted that, following the Chief Minister’s instructions, special arrangements have been made for women and children at each “Clinic on Boats” service point, where doctors and paramedics are delivering vital medical care to stranded residents.
Recent Stories
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sukkur Directs Relief Efforts in Flood-Affected Areas6 minutes ago
-
Knowledge sharing, collaboration can help combat agriculture challenges: UAF VC6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches flood relief operations in Khanewal6 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Boats' launched in Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara stresses foolproof security for Chinese nationals & development projects6 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian embassy in Islamabad celebrates ‘Enkutatash’ & GERD inauguration in grand manner6 minutes ago
-
Funeral held for martyred head constable in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Secretary General of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews wheat prices, key projects16 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two dacoits in sangjani, weapons & loot recovered16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government & Administration Take Proactive Measures to Address Flood Situation26 minutes ago
-
Tarar Calls for Collective Action to Tackle Gender Inequality, Population Growth36 minutes ago