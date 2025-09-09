'Clinic on Boats' launched in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Health Department has launched the “Clinic on Boats” service in the flood-affected areas of Muzaffargarh district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Fayaz Gopang stated that medical teams are now reaching marooned villages by boat to provide essential healthcare services to the affected population.

He added that each flood relief camp has been staffed with a doctor and paramedical personnel to ensure proper treatment facilities, especially for women and children.

Dr. Gopang further noted that, following the Chief Minister’s instructions, special arrangements have been made for women and children at each “Clinic on Boats” service point, where doctors and paramedics are delivering vital medical care to stranded residents.