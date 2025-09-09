Knowledge sharing, collaboration can help combat agriculture challenges: UAF VC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing and regional collaboration—particularly in climate-smart agriculture and food security—among SAARC countries to effectively address agricultural challenges and ensure food security for the growing population.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) Book Corner at the UAF Main library. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali noted that the SAC Book Corner would serve as a vital platform for research, collaboration, and innovation in climate-resilient agriculture among member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

He appreciated the SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) in Bangladesh for donating a valuable collection of books for the initiative, calling it a step forward in strengthening academic diplomacy, fostering international collaboration, and promoting regional partnerships.

In a virtual address from the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tanveer Ahmad Torophder, Director ARD&SDF, remarked that such book corners inspire young minds to think, innovate, and collaborate on regional challenges posed by climate change.

“Libraries are gateways to research and beacons of learning,” he added.

Dr. Md. Harunur Rashid, Director of the SAARC Agriculture Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, emphasized the power of knowledge sharing in building connectivity among SAARC member states. He also expressed a keen interest in engaging with UAF experts on agriculture, climate, and food-related issues.

Muhammad Adeel Pervaiz, Director SAARC from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, termed the inauguration a symbolic occasion. “SAARC represents shared vision, collective wisdom, and collaborative solutions,” he said.

According to a UAF spokesperson, the SAC Book Corner has been launched with a collection of over 250 print books and more than 100 digital resources focusing on climate-smart agriculture and food security across the eight SAARC member countries. The contribution from SAC Bangladesh plays a pivotal role in the initiative, which aims to promote a reading culture, support academic research, and showcase regional agricultural knowledge.

Deans, Directors, and Principals of UAF attended the ceremony, while SAARC representatives from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan joined the event virtually.