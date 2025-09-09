Second batch of CSS orientation program inaugurated at CSA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Civil Services academy (CSA), Lahore, formally inaugurated the second batch of its month-long orientation program for minority CSS aspirants under the National Outreach Program (NOP) on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as the chief guest, alongside Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Farid Ahmed Tarrar and CSA Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats, political leaders, civil society representatives, and social figures.

The ceremony began with recitations from the Holy Quran, Bible, Bhagavad Gita, and Guru Granth Sahib, symbolizing interfaith harmony and inclusivity.

In his welcome address, CSA DG Farhan Aziz Khawaja expressed pride in hosting this groundbreaking initiative, aimed at equipping minority youth to compete on merit in the CSS examination. He informed the audience that 50 minority aspirants from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will undergo residential training at CSA’s Walton Campus from September 8 to October 3, 2025. The program includes mock exams, mentorship by senior civil servants, leadership development, and academic guidance.

Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora termed the program a landmark initiative reflecting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for empowering minority communities.

He noted that, for the first time, minority students are being provided a dedicated, government-supported platform for CSS preparation. He highlighted increased provincial budget allocations for minority affairs, with a strong focus on education, skills training, and leadership development.

He was widely appreciated for his instrumental role in the enactment of the Sikh Marriage Act and his longstanding efforts to promote interfaith harmony.

Secretary Farid Ahmed Tarrar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to removing financial barriers for deserving students, adding that scholarships, preparatory programs, and career counseling initiatives are being developed to support minority youth in their pursuit of professional excellence.

As part of the interfaith harmony module, CSA screened a documentary featuring student visits to places of worship, human rights organizations, and hospitals under the Khidmat-e-Insaaniat (Service to Humanity) initiative. The presentation received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib, former Bishop Irfan Jamil, Suhail Ahmed Raza (Minhaj-ul-Quran), Ghulam Jelani (UMT), and former bureaucrats Nelson Azeem, Khalid Mehmood, Lt. Col. (R) Khakan Mehmood, Saleem Ranjha, and Dr. Uzma Qureshi.