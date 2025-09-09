Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Wins Punjab Senate By-election

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Rana Sanaullah wins Punjab Senate by-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday secured a resounding victory in the Senate by-election for a general seat from Punjab, clinching 250 votes.

Polling took place at the Punjab Assembly from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., where 251 votes were cast in total. Only one ballot was rejected during the counting process.

Sanaullah, who required 181 votes to win, comfortably surpassed the threshold with a commanding margin.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Salma Ejaz failed to secure any votes, as the opposition boycotted the polling.

Provincial Election Commissioner and Returning Officer Sharifullah formally announced the result after the completion of the vote count.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry after his conviction in the May 9 cases.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

2 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

4 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

5 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

5 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

9 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

17 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

17 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan