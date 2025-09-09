Rana Sanaullah Wins Punjab Senate By-election
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday secured a resounding victory in the Senate by-election for a general seat from Punjab, clinching 250 votes.
Polling took place at the Punjab Assembly from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., where 251 votes were cast in total. Only one ballot was rejected during the counting process.
Sanaullah, who required 181 votes to win, comfortably surpassed the threshold with a commanding margin.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Salma Ejaz failed to secure any votes, as the opposition boycotted the polling.
Provincial Election Commissioner and Returning Officer Sharifullah formally announced the result after the completion of the vote count.
The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry after his conviction in the May 9 cases.
