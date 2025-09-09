Open Menu

DIG Hazara Stresses Foolproof Security For Chinese Nationals & Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DIG Hazara stresses foolproof security for Chinese nationals & development projects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has stressed that foolproof arrangements must be ensured during the movement of Chinese nationals and other foreigners working on development projects so that no untoward incident occurs.

He was presiding over an important online meeting regarding security, law and order, and ongoing development projects in Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by DIG Gilgit, Astore, AIG Security AJK, DPOs of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Upper Kohistan, SP Special Branch Hazara, SPs CTD Hazara, and SP SSU Hazara.

DIG Satti highlighted that the security of Chinese workers and development projects is among the top priorities of the Government of Pakistan and urged all stakeholders to work collectively to eliminate any negligence.

He directed that information sharing be strengthened, weekly audits of security around development projects be conducted, and joint search and strike operations be carried out to counter miscreants and criminal elements.

He further emphasized that CTD and Special Branch must compile lists of criminal groups, share them with relevant agencies, and tighten the noose around such elements. Entry-point security should also be enhanced through better checking of suspicious persons and vehicles, with any concerns promptly reported to senior officers.

