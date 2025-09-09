Open Menu

NCCIA Arrests Two Involved In Online Financial Scams

Published September 09, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Lahore conducted a successful raid in Johar Town, arresting two individuals allegedly involved in online financial scams targeting foreign citizens.

According to NCCIA officials, the raid—carried out under FIR No. 228/2025—was led by Inspector Muhammad Azeem and initiated following an investigation that uncovered the suspects’ involvement in sophisticated online fraud schemes.

The arrested individuals were identified as Munawar Hayat, son of Zubair Ahmad, and Taimoor Hussain, son of Manzoor Hussain. Investigators revealed that the suspects contacted foreign nationals under the guise of fraudulent schemes, including fake mobility services and online offers.

They allegedly tricked victims into providing sensitive credit card information, which was then used for unauthorized financial transactions.

The suspects have been booked under multiple sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016—Sections 3, 4, 13, 14, and 16—read with Sections 109, 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Authorities stressed that such scams not only harm Pakistan’s international reputation but also pose significant cybersecurity risks. Further investigations are underway to identify additional accomplices or networks involved in the operation.

