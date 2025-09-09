DC Sukkur Directs Relief Efforts in Flood-Affected Areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Under the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City Sobia Falak Rauf and Assistant Commissioner Rohri Majeed Ali Ghanghro, along with relevant Mukhtiarkars and officials from various departments on Tuesday visited the Ali Wahab P-point in Rohri.

During the visit, they reviewed the overall flood situation, the rescue camp set up for affected people, livestock facilities, and other arrangements.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioners and revenue officers personally supervised the vaccination of livestock, while officials from the Livestock Department briefed them on the vaccination and disease prevention efforts for animals in the camp. The camp staff informed the officers that necessary arrangements have been made for the shelter, ration, medical facilities, and care of livestock for flood-affected people.

Assistant Commissioners also visited the flood relief camp set up by the Health Department at Ali Wahab Band, where doctors and paramedical staff provided detailed briefings on the medical treatment of affected individuals. Health officials stated that free malaria testing, EPI vaccination, general OPD services, vaccination for children and women, medicine distribution, and other necessary tests are being conducted in the camp to promptly address any potential outbreak of diseases. ACs also met with the affected people, listened to their issues, and directed the relevant staff to resolve their problems immediately.