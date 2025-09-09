12-year-old Boy Commits Suicide, Four Injured In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A 12-year-old boy committed suicide following a domestic dispute while four persons got injured in a road accident in Dera Ismail Khan.
According to details, Dilawar, son of Imtiaz, ended his life by shooting himself following a domestic dispute in Gandi Ashiq area of Tehsil Daraban.
His body was shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.
In a separate incident on Chashma Road, a resident of Potta, Shahjahan, along with his wife and two children, sustained injuries when their motorcycle met with an accident. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
APP/akt
