FIA vows crackdown on human smuggling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone Director Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia on Tuesday chaired a crime meeting of the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle to review ongoing investigations and strategise future actions.

During the meeting, the circle in-charge briefed the director on recent performance and case progress. Expressing satisfaction with the efforts so far, the director directed officials to expedite pending inquiries and ensure all investigations are completed promptly and on merit.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia stressed a policy of zero tolerance for delays or leniency in high-profile human smuggling and illegal trafficking cases.

He instructed that intelligence-based operations against organised networks—particularly those involved in human smuggling and boat accidents—be intensified, with all available resources mobilised to apprehend the culprits.

He further ordered a strict crackdown on individuals involved in forced labor and the illegal export of beggars. The meeting also discussed new initiatives to enhance institutional credibility and improve operational efficiency.