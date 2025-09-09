Rescue 1122 launches flood relief operations in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr. Ijaz Anjum, Rescue 1122 has launched full-scale flood emergency operations in the Kabirwala and Mian Channu tehsils of Khanewal district.

Rescue teams are actively working in all flood-affected villages and localities, ensuring the safe evacuation of stranded residents to secure locations. Continuous efforts are being made to protect lives and property, with all available resources deployed on the ground.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, personnel are working around the clock without breaks to assist citizens trapped by rising floodwaters.