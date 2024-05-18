Clinic On Wheels Program Launched In Muzafargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) "Clinic on Wheels" programme was formally launched in Muzaffargarh district on Saturday.
On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia inaugurated the program at Basti Doaba and Bihari Colony.
On this occasion, Dr. Rao Zafar Abbas, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Department while giving a briefing said that seven field hospitals would be accompanied by medical teams for different rural areas of the district.
In the field hospital, sugar test, blood pressure, blood test, nutritional deficiency in children and useful advice will be given to pregnant women.
Ultrasound facility will also be provided in these field hospitals.
A doctor, an LHV, a dispenser, a vaccinator and a school health and nutrition supervisor will be present at each clinic on-wheel.
MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Healthy Punjab health facilities at your doorstep after field hospital "Clinic on Wheels" was a manifestation of people friendly policies of Punjab government. The people of Muzaffargarh are grateful to Punjab government for this initiative.
The province of Punjab has been on the path of development in a few months due to the tireless work of Chief Minister Punjab, he concluded.
