Open Menu

Clinic On Wheels Program Launched In Muzafargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Clinic on Wheels program launched in Muzafargarh

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) "Clinic on Wheels" programme was formally launched in Muzaffargarh district on Saturday.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia inaugurated the program at Basti Doaba and Bihari Colony.

On this occasion, Dr. Rao Zafar Abbas, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Department while giving a briefing said that seven field hospitals would be accompanied by medical teams for different rural areas of the district.

In the field hospital, sugar test, blood pressure, blood test, nutritional deficiency in children and useful advice will be given to pregnant women.

Ultrasound facility will also be provided in these field hospitals.

A doctor, an LHV, a dispenser, a vaccinator and a school health and nutrition supervisor will be present at each clinic on-wheel.

MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Healthy Punjab health facilities at your doorstep after field hospital "Clinic on Wheels" was a manifestation of people friendly policies of Punjab government. The people of Muzaffargarh are grateful to Punjab government for this initiative.

The province of Punjab has been on the path of development in a few months due to the tireless work of Chief Minister Punjab, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Doctor Muzaffargarh Women Blood

Recent Stories

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

3 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

3 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

5 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

14 hours ago
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

14 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

14 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

14 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

14 hours ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

15 hours ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan