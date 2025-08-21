Close Call On Srinagar Highway: Boy Dangling From Car Window Escapes Injury
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A serious accident was avoided on Srinagar Highway between G-9 and G-10 here Thursday, when a young boy, about five to six years old, was seen dangerously hanging out of a Baleno car window. His upper body was outside while only his legs stayed inside the car.
An eyewitness, a mother named Amna, told APP that the boy lost his balance and almost fell on the road. A passenger quickly caught him by the shirt and pulled him back. The car slowed down, stopped at the roadside, and the driver helped the boy stand safely. Luckily, the child was not hurt.
An Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) official told APP that this kind of carelessness was a crime under Pakistani law. He said such acts can be punished under sections 279 (rash driving), 189 (negligent conduct), 337-G (endangering life) and 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The official added that on many occasions such as Independence Day, Eid and other festivals, people let children hang out of car windows or sit on rooftops while celebrating.
“These stunts can easily turn joy into tragedy,” he warned. He further pointed out that it is also a frequent sight to see drivers keeping babies in their laps out of affection, a practice equally dangerous and strictly discouraged.
Doctors also raised concern. “Even a small accident can be deadly for children without seatbelts. A car seat or restraint is not a luxury, it is a lifeline,” said Dr. Rehmana Waris ,a child specialist at PIMS.
Earlier this year, ITP booked a woman under the same laws after she drove carelessly into a traffic officer at a toll plaza. The case showed how dangerous negligence on the road can be.
The ITP asked all parents and drivers to always use seatbelts and child restraints, and never allow children to lean out of cars, even during celebrations.
