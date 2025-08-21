Open Menu

Moon Sighting For Rabi Ul Awwal 1447 AH Expected On August 24

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Moon sighting for Rabi ul Awwal 1447 AH expected on August 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1447 AH, is expected to be born on August 23, 2025 at 11:06 PST.

According to SUPARCO, at the time of sunset on August 24, the moon will be around 32 hours and 13 minutes old.

The duration between sunset and moonset is expected to be about 45 minutes along Pakistan’s coastal areas.

Based on these astronomical parameters, there are strong chances of the new moon being sighted on the evening of August 24, subject to clear weather conditions.

Consequently, the first day of Rabi ul Awwal is likely to fall on August 25, 2025.

Recent Stories

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

1 hour ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

2 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

2 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

2 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

4 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

4 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan