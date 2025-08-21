Moon Sighting For Rabi Ul Awwal 1447 AH Expected On August 24
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1447 AH, is expected to be born on August 23, 2025 at 11:06 PST.
According to SUPARCO, at the time of sunset on August 24, the moon will be around 32 hours and 13 minutes old.
The duration between sunset and moonset is expected to be about 45 minutes along Pakistan’s coastal areas.
Based on these astronomical parameters, there are strong chances of the new moon being sighted on the evening of August 24, subject to clear weather conditions.
Consequently, the first day of Rabi ul Awwal is likely to fall on August 25, 2025.
