Barrister Danyal Leads Anti-dengue Campaign

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Barrister Danyal Chaudhary, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting conducted an extensive inspection of dengue prevention efforts across various areas of the city on Thursday. He led 'Make Rawalpindi Dengue-Free Campaign', during which he examined the proactive measures and interacted with the people.

Accompanied by health officers, he visited Jhanda Chichi, Chaklala Scheme-III and Shah Khalid Colony to assess measures aimed at reducing the spread of dengue.

The inspection covered various locations including institutions, graveyards, shops, and residential localities. Areas found with significant dengue larvae presence were immediately sealed to prevent further breeding.

Barrister Danyal directed sanitation teams to intensify cleaning operations and ensure effective waste management.

Speaking during the visit, he urged residents to actively cooperate with health workers in the fight against dengue.

"This is a collective battle," Danyal emphasized urging the public to maintain cleanliness and eliminate stagnant water to prevent the spread of the virus.

The parliamentarian underscored the importance of community participation and robust sanitation measures to protect the city from dengue outbreaks.

"Health officials and local authorities remain committed to ongoing vigilance and public awareness efforts to ensure a dengue-free Rawalpindi", he said.

