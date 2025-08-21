Second Pakistan Sweet Home to open in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Southern Punjab) Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, accompanied by Deputy Director Projects Muhammed Ijaz and Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Muzaffargarh/Kot Addu) Syed Kashif Saleem, met Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Munawar Abbas Bukhari to discuss the establishment of a District Complex in Kot Addu.

The complex will include a Pakistan Sweet Home, a District Office, a Women Empowerment Centre, and an SCRCL project. The Women Empowerment Centre will provide training in embroidery, stitching, beautician skills, and information technology to empower women, while the SCRCL initiative will offer free education, books, bags, uniforms, shoes, and monthly stipends to orphaned, underprivileged, and labor-class children.

A significant highlight of the visit was the announcement of a second Pakistan Sweet Home in Kot Addu, making it the only district in Southern Punjab to have two dedicated centers for the care and welfare of orphaned children. This milestone underscores Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s commitment to expanding support for vulnerable children in the region.

To facilitate the District Complex, the Director requested 12 kanals of Punjab Government-owned land along Garhi Qureshi Road to commence construction promptly. Deputy Commissioner Bukhari assured that, upon fulfilling all legal requirements, efforts would be made to allocate the land swiftly to support the operationalization of district departments. Director Ramzan Tahir praised the Deputy Commissioner’s proactive efforts in facilitating land acquisition and commended Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem for his effective management of ongoing projects, expressing confidence that the land would be secured soon to initiate construction.

In a separate meeting, Director Ramzan Tahir engaged with Mr. Abdul Majeed Merani, CEO of Al-Noor Housing Society, who proposed establishing the second Sweet Home under a public-private partnership model. Mr. Merani committed to funding all project expenses, with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal responsible only for merit-based staff recruitment and salaries. The Director lauded Mr. Merani’s dedication and urged immediate commencement of the project, emphasizing that supporting the education and welfare of orphans is a noble act cherished by Almighty Allah.

During a meeting with Pakistan Sweet Home staff, the Director emphasized treating the children’s education, training, and care with parental dedication. He tasked educated female staff with overseeing homework and maintaining strict discipline to ensure a nurturing environment.

The Director highlighted the success of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s initiatives, noting that 20 SCRCL centers, 18 Women Empowerment Centers, and five Sweet Homes across Southern Punjab have achieved 100% enrollment. Addressing Mr. Merani’s concerns about thalassemia-affected children in Kot Addu, the Director assured that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would cover their medical expenses. He directed collaboration with the District Headquarters Hospital to formulate an action plan to provide medical facilities for thalassemia and dialysis patients, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to ensuring healthcare access for those in need.