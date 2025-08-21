GCWUF Leads Inter-varsity Fashion Show
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) made a history by organising the city’s first-ever Inter-University Fashion Show, featuring the final-year thesis projects of emerging designers from leading institutions.
The landmark event brought together creative talent from GCWUF, NTU, GCUF, and Superior University, setting new standards for innovation and cultural expression in Pakistan’s fashion academia.
Young designers showcased bold and diverse themes including Palestine, Kashmir, revival of local art, geometric layers, tradition and innovation, human relationships, clad objects, and Pakistani bridal heritage, reflecting the richness and versatility of Pakistani culture.
To ensure impartiality, the jury included Chief Judge and special guest Ms. Poli Cannabis, Lady Universe 2021, along with fashion experts from non-participating universities.
Following intense competition, GCWUF secured the first position, NTU claimed second, while GCUF and Superior University shared third place.
Applauding the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) said that “This pioneering fashion show reflects not only the talent of our young designers but also the intellectual and cultural vibrancy of Pakistan. By blending tradition with innovation, these students are setting new benchmarks for the country’s creative industry. I am proud that GCWUF has led this initiative to empower emerging talent and highlight the city of Faisalabad’s role as a hub of fashion design excellence.”
Ms. Poli Cannabis also lauded the creativity and innovation displayed by the students while announcing the results, noting that the showcased collections were at par with international standards. The audience responded with overwhelming appreciation, making the event a resounding success.
The distinguished guests included Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam (Vice Chancellor, GCUF), Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali (Vice Chancellor, UAF), and Ms. Shahida Aftab (President, WCCI), along with senior officials and representatives from the textile and fashion industry.
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition, other escape after R A Bazaar shootout16 seconds ago
-
Barrister Danyal leads anti-dengue campaign21 seconds ago
-
Close call on Srinagar Highway: boy dangling from car window escapes injury24 seconds ago
-
General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana urges Traffic Police to uphold ethics, duty with commitment26 seconds ago
-
GCWUF leads inter-varsity fashion show28 seconds ago
-
Second Pakistan Sweet Home to open in Kot Addu31 seconds ago
-
Moon sighting for Rabi ul Awwal 1447 AH expected on August 2437 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to enhance high-quality CPEC cooperation10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding illegal mining10 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin ODL examinations from September 110 minutes ago
-
District Administration orders stronger measures against dengue spread11 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief International's Delegation calls on DC, Kohat11 minutes ago