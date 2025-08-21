Open Menu

GCWUF Leads Inter-varsity Fashion Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

GCWUF leads inter-varsity fashion show

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) made a history by organising the city’s first-ever Inter-University Fashion Show, featuring the final-year thesis projects of emerging designers from leading institutions.

The landmark event brought together creative talent from GCWUF, NTU, GCUF, and Superior University, setting new standards for innovation and cultural expression in Pakistan’s fashion academia.

Young designers showcased bold and diverse themes including Palestine, Kashmir, revival of local art, geometric layers, tradition and innovation, human relationships, clad objects, and Pakistani bridal heritage, reflecting the richness and versatility of Pakistani culture.

To ensure impartiality, the jury included Chief Judge and special guest Ms. Poli Cannabis, Lady Universe 2021, along with fashion experts from non-participating universities.

Following intense competition, GCWUF secured the first position, NTU claimed second, while GCUF and Superior University shared third place.

Applauding the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) said that “This pioneering fashion show reflects not only the talent of our young designers but also the intellectual and cultural vibrancy of Pakistan. By blending tradition with innovation, these students are setting new benchmarks for the country’s creative industry. I am proud that GCWUF has led this initiative to empower emerging talent and highlight the city of Faisalabad’s role as a hub of fashion design excellence.”

Ms. Poli Cannabis also lauded the creativity and innovation displayed by the students while announcing the results, noting that the showcased collections were at par with international standards. The audience responded with overwhelming appreciation, making the event a resounding success.

The distinguished guests included Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam (Vice Chancellor, GCUF), Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali (Vice Chancellor, UAF), and Ms. Shahida Aftab (President, WCCI), along with senior officials and representatives from the textile and fashion industry.

Recent Stories

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

1 hour ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

2 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

2 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

2 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

4 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

4 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan