GCWUF leads inter-varsity fashion show

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) made a history by organising the city’s first-ever Inter-University Fashion Show, featuring the final-year thesis projects of emerging designers from leading institutions.

The landmark event brought together creative talent from GCWUF, NTU, GCUF, and Superior University, setting new standards for innovation and cultural expression in Pakistan’s fashion academia.

Young designers showcased bold and diverse themes including Palestine, Kashmir, revival of local art, geometric layers, tradition and innovation, human relationships, clad objects, and Pakistani bridal heritage, reflecting the richness and versatility of Pakistani culture.

To ensure impartiality, the jury included Chief Judge and special guest Ms. Poli Cannabis, Lady Universe 2021, along with fashion experts from non-participating universities.

Following intense competition, GCWUF secured the first position, NTU claimed second, while GCUF and Superior University shared third place.

Applauding the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) said that “This pioneering fashion show reflects not only the talent of our young designers but also the intellectual and cultural vibrancy of Pakistan. By blending tradition with innovation, these students are setting new benchmarks for the country’s creative industry. I am proud that GCWUF has led this initiative to empower emerging talent and highlight the city of Faisalabad’s role as a hub of fashion design excellence.”

Ms. Poli Cannabis also lauded the creativity and innovation displayed by the students while announcing the results, noting that the showcased collections were at par with international standards. The audience responded with overwhelming appreciation, making the event a resounding success.

The distinguished guests included Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam (Vice Chancellor, GCUF), Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali (Vice Chancellor, UAF), and Ms. Shahida Aftab (President, WCCI), along with senior officials and representatives from the textile and fashion industry.