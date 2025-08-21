Suspect arrested in injured condition, other escape after R A Bazaar shootout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A suspect was arrested in injured condition and the other escaped after a shootout with police in the R A Bazaar area late Wednesday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, when the patrolling team of R A Bazaar Police Station signalled the two suspicious motorcycle riders to stop they started firing at the police.

In the ensuing retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects was injured and taken into custody while the other managed to escape. However, the motorcycle, which the suspects had snatched from a citizen a day before, was seized by the police.

The spokesman said the arrested suspect was wanted to the police in several cases of street crime.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident. A search was underway to arrest the absconding suspect.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has appreciated the R A Bazaar Police team for arresting the suspect and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle despite firing by the accused.