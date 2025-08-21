Open Menu

Suspect Arrested In Injured Condition, Other Escape After R A Bazaar Shootout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Suspect arrested in injured condition, other escape after R A Bazaar shootout

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A suspect was arrested in injured condition and the other escaped after a shootout with police in the R A Bazaar area late Wednesday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, when the patrolling team of R A Bazaar Police Station signalled the two suspicious motorcycle riders to stop they started firing at the police.

In the ensuing retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects was injured and taken into custody while the other managed to escape. However, the motorcycle, which the suspects had snatched from a citizen a day before, was seized by the police.

The spokesman said the arrested suspect was wanted to the police in several cases of street crime.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident. A search was underway to arrest the absconding suspect.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has appreciated the R A Bazaar Police team for arresting the suspect and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle despite firing by the accused.

Recent Stories

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

1 hour ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

2 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

2 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

2 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

4 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

4 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan