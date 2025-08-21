Suspect Arrested In Injured Condition, Other Escape After R A Bazaar Shootout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A suspect was arrested in injured condition and the other escaped after a shootout with police in the R A Bazaar area late Wednesday night.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, when the patrolling team of R A Bazaar Police Station signalled the two suspicious motorcycle riders to stop they started firing at the police.
In the ensuing retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects was injured and taken into custody while the other managed to escape. However, the motorcycle, which the suspects had snatched from a citizen a day before, was seized by the police.
The spokesman said the arrested suspect was wanted to the police in several cases of street crime.
Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident. A search was underway to arrest the absconding suspect.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has appreciated the R A Bazaar Police team for arresting the suspect and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle despite firing by the accused.
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition, other escape after R A Bazaar shootout5 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal leads anti-dengue campaign5 minutes ago
-
Close call on Srinagar Highway: boy dangling from car window escapes injury5 minutes ago
-
General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana urges Traffic Police to uphold ethics, duty with commitment5 minutes ago
-
GCWUF leads inter-varsity fashion show5 minutes ago
-
Second Pakistan Sweet Home to open in Kot Addu5 minutes ago
-
Moon sighting for Rabi ul Awwal 1447 AH expected on August 245 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to enhance high-quality CPEC cooperation15 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding illegal mining15 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin ODL examinations from September 115 minutes ago
-
District Administration orders stronger measures against dengue spread15 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief International's Delegation calls on DC, Kohat15 minutes ago