General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana Urges Traffic Police To Uphold Ethics, Duty With Commitment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana urges Traffic Police to uphold ethics, duty with commitment

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana has emphasized that traffic officers must perform their duties with honesty, patience and high ethical standards while dealing with the public.

He was addressing a special lecture organized by SSP Traffic Abbottabad, Qamar Hayat Khan here Thursday, to discuss the ethics of traffic police and challenges faced during duty.

The event was attended by SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan, DSP Mandian Mehtab Nazir and traffic police officials.

During his address, General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana highlighted the importance of discipline and respect in interactions between traffic police and citizens.

SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan also addressed the officers, stressing that whether it was a local driver or a private vehicle owner, every individual on the road is equally important and should be treated with respect.

At the end of the session, SSP Traffic expressed gratitude to General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana for gracing the occasion and delivering his valuable lecture.

