Cloudy weather forecast for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office on Wednesday has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the Sukkur division for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts of the Sukkur division.