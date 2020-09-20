CM adviser reviews meeting on Mianwali beautification plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned a special task of beautification of district Mianwali to Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism and Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authorities Punjab.

Adviser Asif Mehmood, on the chief minister's orders, visited various sites of Mianwali including Esakhel and Kala Bagh on Sunday. He also presided over meeting of district administration in which Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umer Sheikh Chatha and Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Abid briefed him about different aspects of beautification plan.

Major focus of this plan is promotion of tourist sites. The adviser particularly reviewed Sargodha Mor entry point, Wattakhel Chowk, Dreamland Park, Kashmir Park, family park site at former Mela Mandi Moweshian, Dus Hazaar Pull, park area adjacent to Jinnah Barrage and other sites.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Mehmood said that a comprehensive plan for beautification of Mianwali district and city is in progress and all necessary steps will be taken for development of new tourist sites here.

"Mianwali has tremendous potential for tourism. Namal Lake, Kala Bagh, Jinnah Barrage, Chashma Barrage and various spots at Indus River will be further developed to attract foreign and local tourists," pledged the adviser. He pointed out that all those districts of Punjab having canal system are major focus of the government to develop them as tourist friendly spots.

"Beautification plan for Mianwali will also help in reduction in joblessness and bring about prosperity in the district," hoped the adviser.