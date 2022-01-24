CM announces to establish school of public order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) where he was greeted by a smartly turned-out contingent of police.

He planted a sapling and took a keen interest in the antiques preserved in the police museum, especially antique weapons, uniforms and medals.

Addressing a meeting of senior police officers, the chief minister said the police had been given complete freedom to work. For the first time in the history of Punjab, the police were performing duties sans any political pressure and this had yielded good results, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that police officers should keep the doors of their offices open to the public, adding RPOs and DPOs should conduct surprise visits to police stations in their respective jurisdictions and take action on any irregularities or violations of law, he maintained.

He emphasized that the culprits of the Anarkali blast would soon be brought to book.

The CM announced in-principle approval to employ two members of the families of the martyrs and explained that further steps would be taken in this regard keeping in view the legal requirements.

He said the scope of the Punjab Safe City Authority would be extended across the province as recruitment has been approved in it. In Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, the command of Baloch Levies has been handed over to the police and more than 9,000 police personnel had been promoted, he said.

The CM directed that promotion cases from Inspector to SP ranks should be dealt with expeditiously, adding the government had given executive allowance to police officers and also increased it by restoring frozen allowance, he asserted.

The police had also been given 670 vehicles and 235 motorcycles in three years, he said and added that an additional 825 vehicles were being provided for highway patrolling while 304 police stations were being given the status of special initiative police stations, he maintained.

About 90 police stations have been converted into special initiative police stations, he asserted.

Dolphin Force had been deployed in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and DG Khan, he said and added that police were making recruitment against 12,278 posts while the process of recruitment against 5,774 posts had been completed, he said.

Sardar Usman said that the police training schools were being established in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and DG Khan, adding that construction of Chiniot Police Lines on 64 Kanal would be completed this year and more land would also be provided for this project, the CM assured.

The CM disclosed that a school of public order would be set up to train anti-riot force and officials of other sections. The establishment of the forensic lab had been approved in south Punjab while the collection center would be set up at the district headquarters, he maintained. Additional IG has been posted in south Punjab while the prison vans have also been upgraded, he said.

The chief minister said investigation and follow up of cases should be made effective so that the oppressor was punished and justice was given to the oppressed. He said the problems of overseas Pakistanis should be solved on a priority basis and IT be used for the identification of crimes, he asserted. The e-transfer and e-pension system should be introduced in the police department, concluded the CM.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan briefed the chief minister on police performance and reforms while the CM also distributed prizes among the police officers and personnel who performed well.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Taimur Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Niazi, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, ACS (Home), Principal Secretary to CM and secretary information were also present.