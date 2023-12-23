CM approves Rs16 bn to start work on TP-I&III, 65 MGD, water line for DHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar approved Rs16.8 billion in development schemes for Karachi and directed the finance department to release the amount after completing the required formalities.

“I want to start some important schemes such as 65 MGD additional supply scheme, TP-I & TP-III, 10 MGD water supply scheme and such others so that work on water supply and treatment plants can be started,” the CM said.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Local Govt Manzoor Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, Secretary Transport Asad Zaim, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi and CEO of Water Board Salahuddin.

The CM was told that Karachi has an approved water quota of 1200 cusecs (650 MGD from the Indus River, conveyed through the water board system. The existing bulk water supply system includes canals, conduits, pumping stations, and filter plants for the transportation of water to Karachi.

The project aims at utilising the available 65 MGD capacity from Keenjhar Gujjo Canal. Mayor Karachi told the CM that the project has an exclusive right of way (RoW) which is available and has no encumbrance.

The CM was told that the project was being started through PPP mode but it was taking time. At this, the CM directed P&D dept to approve the scheme within 10 days and directed the Finance dept to release Rs4.5 billion so that work on the project could be started.

The SITE Industrial Area is one of the largest areas. Its water requirement is 50 MGD against which 1.63 MGD was being supplied to them. They meet their water requirement from their internal distribution system which is linked with the KWSBC network through seven bulk connections namely Walika hospital, SITE Post Office, Salika industries, Tofique Paints, Paracha round about, Brook bond and Gulbai.

The CM directed the water board to improve its system by replacing its old lines and rehabilitating Nazimabad pumping station so that at least 6 MGD water could be supplied to SITE.

The CM approved Rs2.1 billion for the water supply to SITE Ltd.

Laying of Pipeline from Dumlottee to DHA: The CM directed the Water board to lay a 24 Inch dia dedicated 29 km pipeline from Dumlottee to DHA to provide 10 MGD water to DHA. He said that DHA was in dire need of water and their water requirement must be met.

The CM approved Rs2.1 billion for laying 24 inch Dia line and directed the water board to complete the formalities and start the work.

S-III: The CM was told that due to unprecedented inflation rates of 2014 for capacity expansion of sewerage treatment plants has been rendered unworkable. The water board proposed to descope the contracts for treatments.

The scope of works of TP-I may be reduced from 1000 MGD to 35 MGD and TP-III from 180 MGD to 100 MGD.

The CM approved an amount of Rs5 billion to start the work and directed the water board to get ready and start the project.