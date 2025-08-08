Tent Pegging Festival To Mark Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq In Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:50 AM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the district administration and the Sports Office Tank are set to organise a thrilling Tent pegging festival on Saturday at Jahaz Ground.
The event, titled “Jashn-e-Azadi – Ma’raka-e-Haq,” will feature a grand display of traditional equestrian sports, showcasing the bravery, skill, and cultural heritage of the region.
The festival will continue from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is expected to draw large crowds of enthusiasts from across the district.
The officials said the festival aims to promote local culture, revive traditional sports, and instill patriotic zeal among the public in the spirit of Pakistan’s Independence Day.
“Such events not only highlight our rich traditions but also unite the community in celebration of our national identity,” a spokesperson from the district administration remarked.
Recent Stories
Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM
Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN
Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock
Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi
Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..
Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025
NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tent pegging festival to mark Independence day, Marka-e-Haq in Tank56 seconds ago
-
KP Police a force of martyrs and veterans: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed21 minutes ago
-
Breast milk, a first protective wall of life: Speakers21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 351,500 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
Modi regime tightens restrictions in Kashmir days ahead of Aug 1551 minutes ago
-
Appreciation ceremony held for observing peaceful Muharram in district51 minutes ago
-
Public funds to be spent transparently on public welfare: AJK PM51 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad on his 67th martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
Services Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly commemorate 67th martyrdom anniversary of Maj Tufail Shaheed3 hours ago
-
Career Fair 2025: Over 600 job opportunities for Pakistani drivers in UAE11 hours ago
-
Two notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police12 hours ago
-
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock12 hours ago