Tent pegging festival to mark Independence day, Marka-e-Haq in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the district administration and the Sports Office Tank are set to organise a thrilling Tent pegging festival on Saturday at Jahaz Ground.

The event, titled “Jashn-e-Azadi – Ma’raka-e-Haq,” will feature a grand display of traditional equestrian sports, showcasing the bravery, skill, and cultural heritage of the region.

The festival will continue from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is expected to draw large crowds of enthusiasts from across the district.

The officials said the festival aims to promote local culture, revive traditional sports, and instill patriotic zeal among the public in the spirit of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“Such events not only highlight our rich traditions but also unite the community in celebration of our national identity,” a spokesperson from the district administration remarked.