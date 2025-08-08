Ceremony held at GDC-1 to mark Independence day, Marka-e-Haq

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A colorful and vibrant ceremony was held at Government Degree College No. 1 in connection with Independence Day and the 'Marka-e-Haq' week.

The event was attended by students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff.

The ceremony featured national songs and inspiring speeches by students, reflecting their deep patriotism and enthusiasm.

The passion and energy of all participants, especially the students, were remarkable.

Speaking on the occasion, faculty members said that the purpose of celebrating Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq week was to reaffirm the pledge to always stand with truth, strive for the honour of the beloved homeland, and never hesitate to make any sacrifice for Pakistan.

APP/akt