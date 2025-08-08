SAU Awards Scholarships to 258 Students Under Government of Sindh’s Financial Assistance Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam held a distinguished scholarship distribution ceremony to award 258 deserving students with financial assistance under the Government of Sindh’s Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Department for the academic year 2024–25.

The event was held at the Dr. A.M. Shaikh Auditorium, was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of SAU Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, who personally distributed scholarship cheques to the students. The ceremony was attended by university faculty, administrative officials, students and media representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Altaf Siyal said that the current era demands academic competitiveness at a global level. “Our graduates must be prepared to compete with candidates from other institutions in real-world scenarios,” he noted.

He encouraged students, especially female students from Sindh, to avail opportunities in higher education and research to secure better employment prospects.

The Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance (UA&FA) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar highlighted that a variety of scholarship programs were available for talented and needy students. He urged students to remain focused on their academic pursuits and ensure that records and information were accurate for eligibility.

Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Deputy Director of UA&FA, provided an overview of the scholarship award mechanism and presented details of the newly launched E-Services Platform, which aims to digitize and streamline financial aid processes, making them more transparent, accessible and efficient.