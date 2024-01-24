Open Menu

CM Chairs 37th Cabinet Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 08:31 PM

CM chairs 37th cabinet meeting

The 37th Punjab cabinet meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday, approved special allowance for doctors of Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology and dissolution of board of directors of the Bank of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The 37th Punjab cabinet meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday, approved special allowance for doctors of Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology and dissolution of board of directors of the Bank of Punjab.

It sanctioned release of funds to widen the road leading to Bibi Pak Daman shrine and decided that widow of former Punjab chief secretary Abdullah Sumbal should be given possession of allotted house at GOR-1 immediately.

Re-issuance of Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amended) Ordinance, 2023 and approval of appointment to the posts of presiding officers in Punjab Labour Courts in Sahiwal and Faisalabad were granted along with nomination of presiding officer for District Consumer Court Lahore and constitution of Punjab Wildlife Management Committee.

Amendments to Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2016 were approved as well.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IGP, Advocate General Punjab and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

