CM Commends Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Naval Base In Turbat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a rich tribute to the security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on a naval base in Turbat.
In her statement, the chief minister saluted the courage and bravery of the security forces. Terrorists will not find shelter anywhere, she remarked. “We have an unwavering commitment for their elimination,” she said.
