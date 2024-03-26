Open Menu

CM Commends Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Naval Base In Turbat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a rich tribute to the security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on a naval base in Turbat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a rich tribute to the security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on a naval base in Turbat.

In her statement, the chief minister saluted the courage and bravery of the security forces. Terrorists will not find shelter anywhere, she remarked. “We have an unwavering commitment for their elimination,” she said.

