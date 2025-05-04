Open Menu

52 Tandoor Shops Sealed For Selling Underweight Breads In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The district administration here on Sunday took strict action against tandoor shops selling underweight roti (breads) in Sub-Division City and Sub-Division Saddar, sealed 52 tandoors and arrested several shopkeepers. According to the details, the district administration of Sub-Division City took action against tandoors selling underweight roti and carried out a large-scale crackdown across the city.

During these operations, a total of 37 tandoors were sealed while several shopkeepers were also arrested in which 9 tandoors were sealed on Toghi Road, 8 tandoors in Kandhari Bazaar, 9 tandoors on Prince Road, 15 tandoors in Nawan Kali, 6 tandoors on Masjid Road and 5 tandoors on Thana Road were sealed.

All these tandoors were sealed for selling underweight roti.

The district administration has made it clear that no concession would be made to protect the public interest and action would continue against such elements.

The citizens are requested to be careful around them, report such elements immediately to the district administration so that timely action could be taken.

