52 Tandoor Shops Sealed For Selling Underweight Breads In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 09:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The district administration here on Sunday took strict action against tandoor shops selling underweight roti (breads) in Sub-Division City and Sub-Division Saddar, sealed 52 tandoors and arrested several shopkeepers. According to the details, the district administration of Sub-Division City took action against tandoors selling underweight roti and carried out a large-scale crackdown across the city.
During these operations, a total of 37 tandoors were sealed while several shopkeepers were also arrested in which 9 tandoors were sealed on Toghi Road, 8 tandoors in Kandhari Bazaar, 9 tandoors on Prince Road, 15 tandoors in Nawan Kali, 6 tandoors on Masjid Road and 5 tandoors on Thana Road were sealed.
All these tandoors were sealed for selling underweight roti.
The district administration has made it clear that no concession would be made to protect the public interest and action would continue against such elements.
The citizens are requested to be careful around them, report such elements immediately to the district administration so that timely action could be taken.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
52 tandoor shops sealed for selling underweight breads in Quetta40 seconds ago
-
Twin City Ninja Championship 2025 successfully held42 seconds ago
-
Barrister Aqeel urges national unity amid rising tensions with India11 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns blocking of Bilawal Bhutto's X account in India11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi reaffirms commitment to minorities rights, welfare11 minutes ago
-
Health minister pays tribute to firefighters on Firefighters Day21 minutes ago
-
Kisan March held against Indian water aggression21 minutes ago
-
SU, its campuses to remain open on Monday: spokesman51 minutes ago
-
First-ever 'Property Conference and Realtors Awards' 2025, receives overwhelming response in Capital51 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera visits Police station, check posts1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Shaukat Thanvi observed1 hour ago
-
Man using phone hit to death by train1 hour ago