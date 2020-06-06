UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Demise Of Haji Rafique

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

CM condoles demise of Haji Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Haji Rafique Mughal, Chief news Agent of Daily Khabrain Lahore.

In his condolence message on Saturday, Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

1 minute ago

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan amongst pioneers of smart lockdown: Prime ..

8 minutes ago

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

2 hours ago

Lewandowski scores 30th Bundesliga goal of season ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC+ Draft Communique Stipulates Extension of 9.7 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.