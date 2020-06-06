CM condoles demise of Haji Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Haji Rafique Mughal, Chief news Agent of Daily Khabrain Lahore.

In his condolence message on Saturday, Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.