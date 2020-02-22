LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned intellectual Dr Lal Khan.

In a condolence message on Saturday, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage andstrength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss withfortitude.