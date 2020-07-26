LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Pir Hassan Ahmed Shah, younger brother of Federal Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

In a message on Sunday, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.