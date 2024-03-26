CM decides to establish liver transplant center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has announced plans to establish a liver transplant and bone marrow transplant center aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the province.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting attended by provincial cabinet members, health experts, and officials.

The initial liver transplant center is slated to be established at the Institute of Kidney Diseases in Peshawar, with plans to relocate these vital facilities to Khyber Medical University.

Additionally, the meeting also decided on plans for setting up the Institute of Neurosurgery, to be located at Fountain House Peshawar.

The provincial government aims to provide accessible liver and bone marrow transplant services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thereby mitigating the necessity for individuals to seek treatment outside the province.

Moreover, efforts are underway to ensure round-the-clock availability of dialysis services in government hospitals equipped with such amenities, with endeavors to introduce dialysis services in hospitals currently lacking them.

The Chief Minister said that these initiatives underscore the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to prioritize the health and well-being of its citizens.