CM decides to upgrade tourist sites, improve breeds at cattle farms under PPP mode

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) discussed Green Pakistan Initiative projects to be launched on PPP mode to develop tourism sites, promote safari desert, develop agricultural and livestock farms.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers - Nasir Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Zulfiqar Shah, Dost Ali Rahimoo acting chief Secretary Musadiq Ahmad, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, provincial secretaries, Major General Muhammad Hussain of PCIC, Brig Zile Hasnain of 5 Corps and others.

The meeting discussed and decided on some proposals as follows:The meeting discussed the development of Keenjhar Lake, Haleji Lake, Hawks Bay and Gorakh Hill Resorts as world-class tourist sites in Public-public-private partnership.

The agreement between Keenjhar Lake Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and the irrigation dept for running the Lake as a tourist spot was pending since 2006 and needed to be renewed so that further action could be initiated.

The CM issued directives to the Irrigation & Culture dept to execute their agreement. The meeting discussed a proposal to develop new Tourism Sites at Parchi Javeri and Nagarparkar. The chief minister directed Minister Culture & Tourism Zulfiqar Shah to study the proposal and file his recommendations.

The CM was told that a six km road from Karachi—Thatta to Haliji Lake was dilapidated. The CM said that the road must be reconstructed for which he directed the Works & Services department to start reconstruction work. The meeting agreed that Desert Safari may be incentivised by launching special trains and offering different packages to attract visitors and participants. Mr Shah sought proposals for improving desert safari activities. A proposal also came under discussion for the establishment/raising of the Sindh Tourism Police.

The CM directed the Culture & Tourism dept to submit its proposal for raising separate police along with their assignment, including reporting to the CM for further necessary action.

The meeting discussed the proposal to graft the wild olives at Gorakh Hill on the PPP model. The private party would plant and grow wild Olives for oil extraction on a commercial basis.

The CM directed the Agriculture and Public Private Partnership departments to suggest an agreement for private parties so that the project could be taken up. The chief minister was told that the road to Gorakh Hill Station was in poor condition due to recent heavy rains. The CM directed the Works & Service department to repair/reconstruct the road. It was pointed out that a proposal for the construction of an expressway from Karachi to Dadu was under consideration which would connect Balochistan and various cities and towns of the province through intersections.

The chief minister said that the Gorakh Hill Master Plan has been approved and ordered the release of allocated funds. On the pointation of Minister for P&D Nasir Shah, the CM directed the acting chief secretary to post a good offer as the new DG Gorakh Hill to implement the proposed development initiative.Corporate Agriculture Farming: The meeting discussed the proposal of corporate farming to engage international companies in the PPP mode.

The Irrigation dept proposed CC lining of the lower Nara Canal for stopping water seepage. The CM directed the Irrigation dept to submit their proposals for lining the canal.Fisheries & Livestock Projects: They discussed facilitating private parties (PPP mode) to establish shrimp farms/ hatcheries along the coastal highway of Sindh. The CM directed the Fisheries dept to submit business models for further action.The meeting also discussed outsourcing the provincial government’s cattle farms at Rohri, Umerkot and Naukot. The private parties would invest in and improve cattle breeds for milk and meat as private partners of the provincial government.