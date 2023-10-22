CM directs FWO to complete road till Dec 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited an under-construction dual road to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on Sunday, and reviewed the ongoing work on the road.

He gave a final deadline to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for completion of the road till December 25. He also conducted an aerial inspection of the road stretching 15.2-km from Benazir Chowk up to Wahndo.

With completion of the road, the time period for Lahore travel would be reduced to less than 45 minutes.

The project is being completed with Rs. 7.887 billion swiftly. The CM also chaired a meeting at the FWO Camp Office and Colonel Imran of the FWO gave a briefing about the project. He was informed that 57 per cent construction work on the project had been completed.

Chief Secretary, IG police, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Gujranwala and officials concerned were also present.