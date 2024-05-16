Open Menu

AIOU Extends Admissions Deadline For Continue Students

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

AIOU extends admissions deadline for continue students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has extended enrollment deadline of Spring Semester 2024 for continuing students of Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, B.Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas programs till May 30, 2024.

A significant number of students who were unable to pay their admission fees for various reasons requested the university authorities for an extension in the enrolment deadline, said a press release on Thursday.

In response to the requests, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood approved the extension, emphasizing that AIOU is implementing all necessary measures to support the students.

The purpose of allowing students to submit their fees after the deadline is to prevent their semester from being wasted.

