UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM For Generating Revenue Through Promotion Of Commercial Activities At OLMT Stations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM for generating revenue through promotion of commercial activities at OLMT stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to devise a plan for the promotion of commercial activities at the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) stations to generate revenue along with improving cleanliness arrangements at the train routes and stations.

Chairing a video-link meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office, he approved re-tendering of janitorial services' contract of the OLMT. The meeting reviewed different proposals to minimize the subsidy of the OLMT as the CM directed to take steps for the issuance of the personalized cards. The authority will submit its recommendations in 30 days and the fare will be determined according to the travel distance.

In principle approval was accorded to constitute a separate force for the security of the metro bus service.

This will help in saving security-related expenditures.

The stations and corridors of the metro bus system in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad will also be used for revenue generation. Similarly, the OLMT stations will be utilized for increasing resources. Meanwhile, a committee was constituted to submit its recommendations for increasing the salaries of authority employees.

Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Chief Secretary, chairman P&D, secretary transport, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority attended the meeting while Sadia Sohail MPA and officials of different departments participated from the civil secretariat.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Chief Minister Punjab Metro Orange From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

22 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

38 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

42 minutes ago

Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible ite ..

14 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur orders to monitor Corona SOPs

14 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for strict adherence to COV ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.