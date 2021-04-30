CM for generating revenue through promotion of commercial activities at OLMT stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to devise a plan for the promotion of commercial activities at the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) stations to generate revenue along with improving cleanliness arrangements at the train routes and stations.

Chairing a video-link meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office, he approved re-tendering of janitorial services' contract of the OLMT. The meeting reviewed different proposals to minimize the subsidy of the OLMT as the CM directed to take steps for the issuance of the personalized cards. The authority will submit its recommendations in 30 days and the fare will be determined according to the travel distance.

In principle approval was accorded to constitute a separate force for the security of the metro bus service.

This will help in saving security-related expenditures.

The stations and corridors of the metro bus system in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad will also be used for revenue generation. Similarly, the OLMT stations will be utilized for increasing resources. Meanwhile, a committee was constituted to submit its recommendations for increasing the salaries of authority employees.

Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Chief Secretary, chairman P&D, secretary transport, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority attended the meeting while Sadia Sohail MPA and officials of different departments participated from the civil secretariat.