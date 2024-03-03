CM fulfills special youth’s wish

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took immediate action on the social media appeal of a 20-year-old special youth of Fort Abbas and fulfilled his wish.

On special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chunnar reached Ahmed Raza's house and presented him an electronic wheelchair and gifts, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

On the request of Ahmad Raza, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also talked to him on a video call. The chief minister said,”Young people like Ahmad Raza are very special for us. Every special child of Punjab will be taken care of like my own children.”

PA Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chunnar said that Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured Ahmed Raza of a job on his request, and also gave him her contact number.