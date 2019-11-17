UrduPoint.com
CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in road mishap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Taunsa Sharif.

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family members.

The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration about this tragic accident.

