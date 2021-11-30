Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a tea shop, Punjab's first literary museum and Adabi Baithak at Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab (Board for Advancement of Literature) on Tuesday and laid the foundation stone of the e-library block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a tea shop, Punjab's first literary museum and Adabi Baithak at Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab (Board for Advancement of Literature) on Tuesday and laid the foundation stone of the e-library block.

He showed keen interest in items belonging to Allama Iqbal, poets and intellectuals at the Lahore Literary Museum while viewing a place for storytelling.

Provincial Culture Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar, Director Mansoor Afaq, deputy commissioner and literati were also present.

Talking to the literati, the CM said several steps had been taken for welfare of writers and poets, adding that membership cards were being issued to writers and poets by the board for Advancement of Literature to provide financial assistance through the writers' welfare fund. They would be able to get books at subsidized rates besides accessing the antique books of the Board for Advancement of Literature, he added.

They would also be able to benefit from any of the writers' welfare schemes, he said.

The CM said UNESCO had declared Lahore a city of literature and a Lahore literary park was being established in the city.

Also, awards would be given to selected poetry and prose books under the aegis of the Board for Advancement of Literature every year, he said and added that awards would also be given to best prose, poem and ghazal. The government was going to launch the first urdu e-reader comprising 10,000 books initially to promote the Urdu language, he said. Similarly, a library of manuscripts would be established where five copies of each document would be preserved which could also be accessed online, he added.

The CM was presented with a souvenir.

Earlier, Secretary Information and Culture briefed the CM.